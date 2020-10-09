Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) observed across Pakistan

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed peacefully across Pakistan on Thursday.

PUNJAB:

In Lahore, various Majalis were held in different Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of martyrs. A number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs which marched on their respective routes. The central Shabih-e-Tazia procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route including Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk and Bhatti Gate.

Various sabeels of milk, water, food and juices were arranged at the route of Shabih-e-Tazia procession for mourners. Special measures were taken to ensure security and facilitation of mourners.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said that more than 10,000 police officers and officials along with other community force performed duties on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) in the provincial capital.

He said that the routes of processions were monitored through cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), adding that linked roads and streets were sealed and barriers and barbed wires installed.

He said that the mourners were allowed to enter in procession after checking from three points, adding that walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers were also installed for checking.

Elite Force personnel on vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.

In Rawalpindi, the local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on Chehlum while a control room was set up at City Police Office Rawalpindi to monitor the security situation.

Before start of the processions, the religious scholars, in their sermons highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. The speakers appealed to their audience to imbibe the spirit behind the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) to uphold the truth and righteousness for the glorification of Islam.

The Chehlum processions gathered at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its traditional routes.

The police made strict security arrangements by deploying thousands of policemen and installed walk through gates to check suspects. All roads and streets leading to the place of congregation were properly sealed off. All traditional routes of processions were blocked for all kinds of private and public transport at Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, College Road and Jamia Masjid Road.

The police cleared the routes of processions in various city areas with the help of bomb disposal squads for the safety of mourners. No one was allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession. Furthermore, police and law enforcement agencies strictly monitored the people staying at hotels and guesthouses in the city as well.

The sabeels of milk and sharbat were set up at traditional routes.

The azadars made arrangements to distribute langar among the participants on the occasion.

Rescue 1122 had made arrangements to deal with any emergency, besides providing medical cover to azadars during Zanjir Zani.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) strictly observed the traffic plan chalked for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

According to the plan, there was a complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle and handcarts on the route of Chehlum processions.

Earlier, the administration had carried out special work to ensure cleanliness on the routes of the mourning procession.

ISLAMABAD:

Strict security arrangements were witnessed as security personnel performed duties while the main procession, which started from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2, culminated at the same point after passing through various routes.

SINDH:

In Hyderabad, the Chehlum procession of Imam Hussain (AS) which emanated from Qadam Gah Maula Ali (AS) in the afternoon culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

Tens of thousands of men, women and children walked their way from distant areas of Hyderabad as part of the Arbaeen walk and gathered at Qadam Gah Maula Ali (AS) to join the procession.

The Hyderabad police said that over 2,000 policemen were deployed for security during the Chehlum.

The police spokesman informed that 22 processions in addition to the central procession were taken out in Hyderabad. He told that all the streets intersecting the route of the main procession were sealed and the walk-through gates were placed at Qadam Gah Maula Ali (AS) besides the checking with the help of the metal detectors was also conducted.

Hyderabad SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio and other police officials monitored security arrangements of the processions.

BALOCHISTAN:

The Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala was observed in different areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad and other districts amid strict security arrangements.

The main procession was taken out from Momin Abad Imambargah which was led by Shia Conference’s President Agha Dawood. The processions, after passing through traditional routes including Taj Muhammad, Tughi Road, Yazdan Khan Road, Alamdar, culminated peacefully at Zainab Graveyard.

Heavy contingent of the police and other law enforcers sealed the routes.

Close circuit cameras were installed at the main areas as per security measures for Chehlum.

Mobile services also remained suspended from 9 am till 8 pm.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

The Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions was observed with religious fervor and sanctity amid strict security measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Majalis and processions were held in various parts of KP where strict security measures were made to thwart any untoward incident.

The religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and the purpose of the sacrifices of his family members, companions and followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Later, various processions were taken out and after passing through the traditional routes culminated peacefully. Hundreds of participants observed Zanjir Zani to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala.

The district administrations partially suspended the mobile network service while walk through gates were installed at entry points of Imambargahs and mosques and at entrance of procession routes.

The processions were monitored through drone cameras.