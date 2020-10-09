Bilawal accuses PM of corruption, ‘undemocratic attitude’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto took shots at both Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its “undemocratic attitude” and said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should investigate the premier.

“If he [Imran] is not involved in corruption, then why is there no NAB investigation on BRT Peshawar? The buses of the project, which was inaugurated by Imran Khan himself, are catching fire. Of their own accord,” he remarked during a press conference on Friday.

Bilawal lambasted the incumbent government and issued a warning, saying, “those who were not afraid of dictators will not be afraid of a cricketer”.

He added, “Through such immature acts of a cricketer, the federation is damaged.”

His accusations included both Imran and members of the PTI.

“Jahangir Tareen is enjoying in London, there is no answer on how Aleema Khan [was able to] build huge buildings by selling sewing machines. This means you are corrupt. Transparency International said that this government is the most corrupt in history […] Buzdar government is robbing Punjab with both hands, money is changing hands on each posting. ‘Corrupt nahi hain’ (we are not corrupt), stop making these jokes,” Bilawal said.

Similarly, the PPP chief retorted to the premier’s comment about the army. “The army’s job is not to detect corruption,” he said, adding that it was the NAB to root out corruption.

“We do not have real democracy because a lot of our institutions, not just one, not only perform their own duties but are also assigned other jobs by the government,” he said and added: “The state is suffering and all institutions are being defamed.”

He commented on the Supreme Court (SC) going outside of its purview to build dams as well, as former chief justice Saqib Nisar had made efforts to collect donations for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

“All institutions should do their own work. It’s a good thing that such deployment is not seen for Gilgit-Baltistan elections,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal said that PM Imran uses the state institutions as “political props”, when in fact they cannot belong to a single party.

“He keeps saying ‘this institution is with me, that institution is with me’ everywhere. These institutions do not belong to a political party, they are Pakistan’s institutions,” the PPP chief said.

He warned the government that several options for the opposition’s anti-government campaign are on the cards, including resignation from the parliament.

While speaking on media censorship, Bilawal commented that the 11-party anti-government alliance would put an end to this “inept government”.

The PPP chairman said that the country was failing on all fronts, including foreign and economic policy, as a “selected” government had been imposed on Pakistan.

During the presser, Bilawal condemned the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance.

“No Pakistani who believes in the Constitution can tolerate that someone, through a presidential ordinance, overnight, tries to take over the islands of Balochistan and Sindh.”

In response to a question about whether or not Sindh government’s representatives will talk to the provincial governor, Bilawal refused.

“Forget about it! We will not talk about this. We never expected, I don’t think anyone did, that this government can take such a step. This is a serious issue, my entire province is protesting, what do we talk about? It’s a non-starter,” Bilawal declared, adding that the government’s attitude was “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the PPP was ready to go to jail and that they were gearing up for the protests against the government.