‘We are not sheep’: Nawaz addresses PML-N conference

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to “make Pakistan a respectable country” through the efforts of his party and the newly-formed 11-party anti-government alliance.

“We are not sheep that can be herded and if this has been happening [in the past], it will not happen anymore!” he said in an attempt to boost the morale and passion of his party in a virtual address. This address comes after Nawaz was summoned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through newspapers in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Nawaz directed his party to take a firm stand in the ‘decisive struggle’, adding that any member who “was scared should sit at home. We do not need cowards. You do not deserve to be in the assemblies if you are scared”.

Nawaz reiterated his sentiments from last month’s multiparty conference, stating that the opposition’s struggle was not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but those who brought him into power through “rigged” elections.

Nawaz told his party members that they “had won the election, but he [Imran Khan] was given victory. The tabdeeli person”.

“Who should I hold responsible for this? Just Imran Khan or those who are really responsible?” he asked while commenting on the issues faced by the masses.

“Imran’s selectors, you will have to answer for this. You cannot go home without answering,” he added.

Nawaz criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the current state of affairs, where the inflation and prices keep rising while the government continues “begging” other nations for money.

“Have you thought about how they (people) are living? Was this the situation two years ago?”

The PML-N leader said that he felt these people who had “violated the Constitution and committed a crime” were the “root cause” for the problems being faced by the country.

During the same address, Nawaz also commented on the military and those within it who allegedly deviate from the Constitution.

“I know an overwhelming majority [in the army] sticks to constitutional boundaries, but there are few who have digressed. Those names are few, they can literally be counted on fingertips [but] they have defamed the entire army and that is not acceptable to me,” the PML-N supremo said. “I respect my soldiers and generals, but I cannot respect those who do not respect the Constitution, who rig elections.”