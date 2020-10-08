Viral ‘job’ clip from Churails direct attack on PTI’s promise to hand out 10 million jobs: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Thursday confirmed that the government was behind the ban on Zee5’s critically acclaimed Pakistani TV show, Churails, saying that the series was ‘anti-man, anti-culture, anti-state, anti-drugs, and hence, anti-PTI’.

Citing the example of the ‘job’ clip from the show, which has gone viral on social media, in turn prompting action from the government, Faraz said in a press conference that particular exchange from Churails was a direct attack on the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We can’t allow any suckers talking openly about giving jobs. It makes us look bad, because it directly attacks our failure to hand out 10 million jobs across the country,” Faraz told the media.

“The nation needs to know that it isn’t so easy to give even handful jobs. We wanted to, but we were never invested enough to bring ourselves down to it,” he added.

The Information Minister, however, added that any attempts to make the government get on its knees would not go down well.

“We’ve had enough of the jerks. This message has a clear message for anti-PTI elements: we’re coming for you and you’ll be blown away,” Faraz maintained.