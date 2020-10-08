UN urged to push India to grant Kashmiris right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the world community at the United Nations (UN) to push India to grant Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Speaking in a general debate, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram underscored that the right of people to self-determination is the bedrock of international relations.

He said the international community has continued to reaffirm the principle of self-determination, but the free exercise of this right has been denied, so far, in certain cases, such as in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

“Appeasement of this Indian government abets impunity, begets violence and threatens regional peace and security,” Ambassador Akram said.

In fact, he said the General Assembly Resolution 2649 (1970) declared that denial of the right of self-determination of peoples under colonial occupation or alien domination is a gross violation of the UN Charter and that such peoples have the right to struggle for the realization of their right “by all available means”.

On August 5 last year, India, he said, initiated its so-called ‘final solution’ in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating its statehood, imposing a siege and changing its demographic composition, flagrantly violating the UN Charter, the relevant Security Council resolutions; and international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

During the last fourteen months, India has imprisoned all Kashmiri political leaders, illegally detained 13,000 Kashmiri youth, tortured many of them, summarily executed young boys, put down protests violently, including the use of blinding pellet guns, and imposed collective punishments demolishing and burning entire neighbourhoods and villages.

“Not a single Indian soldier has been punished for these crimes,” Ambassador Akram told delegates from around the world.

One and a half million Indian settlers have been issued domicile certificates to transform the illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) from a Muslim majority state into a Hindu majority territory, he said. ‘This gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention may be a precursor to mass atrocities and genocide.”

Referring to a global resurgence in intolerance, discrimination, racism, and violence against monitories, the Pakistani envoy said prejudice, discrimination and violence against Muslims, including Islamophobia, was one of the manifestations of these extremist trends.

“Islamic shrines and holy places are being destroyed; our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) insulted; the Holy Quran burnt – often in the name of freedom of expression.”

Ambassador Akram said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the General Assembly to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”. Pakistan, he said, looks forward to the support of all member states for this proposal.

