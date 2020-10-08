Turbat needs internet facilities

Turbat is one of the largest city of Balochistan is located southern Balochistan lacks internet facilities though it is 21st century every countries are modren and well developed. According to a report The population of Turbat in 2017 was 213,557 and annually its population is getting increased but sadly this high number of population is still deprived from internet facilities like 4g or 3g although it is Neighbor of Gawadar city where China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) port is being built. Banning the internet system of Turbat shows injustice for the citizens of Turbat so it is the request of the Turbat citizens that internet facilities should be provided to them as it is their right to be given.

Mehr Baloch Sajidi

Awaran