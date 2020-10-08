Pakistan reaffirms commitments to Saudi, UAE

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood on Thursday telephoned his Saudi and United Arab Emirates counterparts and discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance collaboration, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to both allies.

Islamabad enjoys close ties with both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, home to millions of Pakistani expatriates.

During a telephone exchange, Qureshi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed bilateral ties and the situation in the region, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time,” the statement said. “He appreciated consistent support of the Kingdom to Pakistan, especially in [the] hour of need, and steadfast solidarity on the Kashmir cause.”

Qureshi also reaffirmed the country’s support for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” while Price Faisal termed Pakistan a “close brotherly country.”

In a separate call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Qureshi discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the overall situation in the region.

“Millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE have been playing their role in building and developing the UAE for decades,” he said.

Qureshi also thanked his UAE counterpart for taking special care of the Pakistani community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two Foreign Ministers agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade sectors,” the Foreign Office statement said.