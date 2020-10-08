Neglected province 

Balochistan is the largest and richest province of Pakistan. In Balochistan many people are suffering a lot of facilities. Especially education system and health care and many more facilities. As it is gifted with thousands of natural resources like precious metals coal natural gas and oil It is most blessed province. If we see the Pakistan province just Balochistan people are suffering badly about the basic needs.If we see the others countries people are getting their basic rights but only Balochistan people are facing multiple problems due to lack of basic needs. Balochistan is a poor province due to the high rate of poverty. Students can’t get their basic rights poor children, they want to get something in their life but still they are not getting their basic rights. Being the richest province in terms of resource the remained the poorest in the term of education health and importantly employment. It is my humbly request to the government of balochistan she should give basic needs of balochistan people.

Jani Dilwash Karki

Quetta