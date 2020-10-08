Minor girl assaulted, tortured before murder: police

PESHAWAR: A day after the body of a missing minor girl was found in the Jaba Korona area in Peshawar, the police on Thursday said that the girl appeared to have been assaulted and tortured before being killed and dumped.

Zainab, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from the Sheikh Kallay Qilla area, went missing on Tuesday evening while playing with other children outside her house, police said.

The following day, the Prang police received information about the body of a girl lying in the Jaba Korona area. The Prang and Daudzai police recovered the body and shifted it to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for postmortem.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against unknown kidnappers in the Prang police station on the complaint of Akhtar Munir, father of the girl.

Later on, when the body was found, Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was added to the FIR, police said.

Charsadda District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib Khan said the initial investigation “suggests that the minor was assaulted before her murder”, adding that there were torture marks on the girl’s body.

Police were waiting for the medical report, after which they would add other sections of the PPC, he said.

Zainab’s father said that the family did not have enmity with anyone. He demanded that the government catch the culprit so he could ask him what his daughter had done to him that he committed such a crime.

“Today it is my Zainab, tomorrow another Zainab could suffer this,” he lamented.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and other authorities to immediately arrest those involved.

“An example should be made out of them,” he said, terming the incident “heart-rending”.