Medicine prices

The government has been widely censured for allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices of medicine. Unfortunately, a report is quoted some patients as saying that they have either reduced their daily dose of medicines prescribed by their physician or have been forced discontinue the treatment altogether as prices shoot up. Painfully, it is really one of the bad moments to see the people stop treatment of serious ailments but it is a serious health complications for them and difficulties for their families. Similarly, price of Norethisterone, used as birth control pills, menopausal hormone therapy and for treatment of gynecological disorders, has been increased from Rs62 to Rs100. Price of Tamsulosion capsule, used by men to treat the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, has been increased from Rs786 to Rs1,080 price of Neurobion tablet, used for preventing and treating vitamin B deficiencies, has been raised from Rs535 to Rs977. Due to their high cost of production the poor people is not doing proper treatment. It is also a fact that drug manufacturing is a business for investor, if they don’t earn good returns on their investment they will pull their out and invest in in some other business. Finally, it is requested to the governments to find a bright way for those they are unable to buy good medicines to continue their medication.

Najeeb Swali

Turbat