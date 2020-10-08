Mask and Covid-19

Mask in recent times became very essential for us because of trending disease Covid-19 that has already taken more than one million’s lives all around the world. As we know that without wearing masks in strictly prohibited to enter any kind of educational institutions, but to bring it in notice, each mask expires once after use, and it is much in outer range for a poor to purchase a mask everyday. Mask is even one of the essentially used SOPs to control emerging spread of Covid-19. The government is requested to decrease the price rate of a once usable masks so that at least a poor student should be free to buy masks everyday and continue their education.

Yahya Khan

Turbat