Locust invasion

Locusts are the most dangerous animal which destroy the crops completely. It has come first time many years before in Pakistan and second time it has come June 2019 in Pakistan and the Locusts are believed to have entered into the southern Balochistan province from neighboring Iran, after that it has spread in many areas of Balochistan and destroyed many crops in Balochistan. However, during 2020 Locusts swarms have appeared in four provinces of Pakistan and Locust have already devoured large quantities of crops in over 60 districts of all the four provinces. It has damaged the agriculture of Pakistan and due to low agriculture Pakistan’s economy went low too. On the other hand, farmers are facing a lots of problems that they have worked to get money to spend their lives but due to it they are living a bad life. Locusts can damage our country’s economy and we face many problems. So it is the time to do something to stop it and government should be serious for this regard.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran