India instigating terrorism to sabotage CPEC, Pakistan tells UN

NEW YORK: Pakistan has said the Indian government was pushing terrorists in cross-border militant attacks as part of its state policy of targetting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Pakistan Army protecting and spearheading work on the game-changer project.

Speaking during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly debate, Jehanzeb Khan, first secretary at Pakistan’s mission to the UN, said New Delhi was pushing terrorists from proscribed militant outfits including Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its offspring Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) to attack the military and civilians.

“India is financing and organizing secret mercenary terrorist organizations based outside our borders to conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the CPEC”: Jahanzeb Khan, First Secretary @jehanzeb_ #Pakistan exercising #RoR at #SixthCommittee pic.twitter.com/9q85AXVZTt — Pakistan Mission to the UN, NY 🇵🇰🇺🇳 (@PakistanUN_NY) October 7, 2020

Khan’s statement came in response to Indian assertion that the UN Security Council should not be misused by countries with “retaliatory intent to name innocent civilians as terrorists”

The Indian statement, Times of India reported, was an apparent reference to the blocking of Islamabad’s bid to have two Indians terrorists listed under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee.

Without naming Pakistan, First Secretary and Legal Adviser in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Yedla Umasanka said: “India has been and continues to be a victim of terrorism sponsored across our borders. We have had firsthand experience of the cruel link between transnational organised crime and terrorism.”

Khan told the global body the Indian government was “financing and organising secret mercenary terrorist organisations” based outside Pakistan to conduct attacks inside the country to sabotage CPEC, recalling the attacks carried out at the Chinese consulate, Karachi and the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“The captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had earlier confessed to organising such terrorist activities inside [Pakistan].”

“Over the last decade, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed or injured as a result of these Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks,” he said.

He recalled “Hindu supremacist organisations” in India including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, for decades, preached the violent suppression of the country’s Muslim populace.

The diplomat also touched upon Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He asserted that the “reign of terror” in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a constant communication and social clampdown since Aug 5 last year, “has done little to frustrate the indigenous and legitimate struggle [of the residents] for their inalienable right to self-determination”.

Referring to the reports of extra-judicial killings in the occupied region and youth being picked up with their whereabouts remain unknown, Khan said that “no amount of fake encounters can ever take away the desire for freedom from the oppressed people”.