Harry, Markle to join Malala for virtual chat on Girl Child Day

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are teaming up with Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, to ring in this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, both Harry and Markle will join Yousafzai on Oct 11 for a live video chat where the trio will discuss the barriers that currently prevent 130 million girls across the globe from gaining access to education.

The conversation, which will be live-streamed through YouTube and the Malala Fund’s social media channels, will discuss “why it’s essential that we champion every girl’s right to learn.”

Yousafzai has been an outspoken proponent for young women and girls to have the right to a fair education since 2012 when she was involved in a heinous assassination attempt on a bus.

Yousafzai’s survival and prompt return to her fervent activism quickly turned her into an international feminist figure with a global support of her and her newfound platform.

She also went on to become a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 and later operate the Malala Fund which she founded alongside her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai.

Markle has also been committed to empowering young women and advocating for gender equality. During her time as a working royal, she often centered women’s issues in her work, such as providing women with resources to obtain jobs with her patronage Smartworks, speaking out on the importance of equality with students and, more recently, celebrating the work of young activists during an empowering virtual address for the Girls Up Leadership Summit.