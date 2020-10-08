Govt prioritises promotion of economic activities: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that provision of a business-friendly environment as well as promotion of economic activities is the priority of the government.

Addressing a ceremony on Thursday, the information minister said that economic dependence affects a country’s free foreign affairs.

The minister said the government is also making all-out efforts to enhance the economic outreach and increase the exports. He stressed on the need to strengthen institutions for problem solving and public prosperity.

Highlighting the importance of art in promoting a positive image of the country in the world, he said the government is providing opportunities to promote creative capabilities.