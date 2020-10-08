Education minister says schools will remain open in spite of Covid fears

MANSEHRA: Amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus in the country, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that the federal government has no intention to close educational institutions again.

“With the blessing of Allah Almighty, we are in a position to send our children to schools, the decision of closing schools during the outbreak was a good assessment which has saved our education sector and now we have no intention to close educational institutions again,” he said while addressing students at Batrasi Cadet College in Mansehra.

Mehmood said that reforms in the education sector and educating every child of Pakistan are the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“20 million children are out of schools, it’s a big challenge to bring them to school, we would utilise all of our resources to educate these children,” he added.

The minister said that Batrasi Cadet College is a premier institution with the best education and discipline which is commendable for its services rendered for best facilities to the youth of Pakistan.

On the arrival of Shafqat at Batrasi Cadet College, a smartly turned out contingent of students presented him a guard of honour.

He also administered oath from the proctorial board members, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fateha for the departed souls particularly those who have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of 2005.

The federal minister also inaugurated the swimming pool of the college and witnessed the championship.

Earlier, he also rubbished the fake news of the closing of educational institutions from October 15.

“Fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on Oct 15. No truth in this,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Pakistan has been largely able to successfully curb the contagious virus, which has so far claimed over 1,040,000 lives across the world.

The educational institutions reopened in Pakistan last month after the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) approval.