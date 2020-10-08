Curse of cancer

The findings of a recent study conducted by Dow university of health sciences have revealed that cancer of stomach is rise in Karachi. Karachi is also the city with highest prevatenc of oral cancer in the country. According to researchers this rise can be attributed to the growing use of tobacco products one of the main causes of oral cancer and the damage unhealthy foods.The study was based on data collected over several years from 2010 to 2019.The most of the cancer cases around 60pc were diagnosed in women as compared to men.The most common among wonem is breast cancer followed by oral and the oesophegeal .While in men it is oral cancer. The case of oral cancer that affects those who regularly consume tobacco products paan and betal nut.The increasing incidence of cancer in Pakistan. The Pakistan institute of medical sciences lists cancer as the second leading cause of death the first being heart disease in the country. In every year around 148000 new cancer cases were reported in Pakistan. Poor environmental conditions combined with a dilapidated health care system and the recent hike in drug prices paint a worrisome picture for the hundreds of thousands of cancer patients in the country. The authorities need to invest in satellite centres of tertiary hospitality to enable screening that patients receive the required treatment.

Mahikan Sarwar

Kech