Corrupting the system

After the creation of Pakistan, the civil servants were powerful and largely performed their duties strictly in accordance with the law. They stayed away from politics and did not easily budge to political influence. However, slowly, and gradually they were sucked into politics and made to learn that serving the political elite would get them better career and appointments as compared to doing their real job of serving the public. Having served as PA to the commissioner Rawalpindi in the early days of Pakistan, I am witness to many examples. One day I received a call from a Pa of a minister who wanted to talk to the commissioner, who was busy in an inquiry hearing at the time. Not being able to reach the commissioner, the minster called himself the next day and spoke to the commissioner about an appeal filed by someone against the orders of the district rehabilitation officer regarding the allotment of a residential plot in Satellite Town Rawalpindi. The minister wanted the commissioner to favor the appellant. The minister followed up on the case and I informed him that the appeal had been dismissed by the commissioner on merit. He became furious and used the most derogatory and indecent words against civil servants and said that there would be consequences for the commissioner’s actions. Later the commissioner was transferred from Rawalpindi as punishment. This is the kind of interference and self-serving involvement of politicians that ultimately corrupts the entire system. The public servants eventually learn that their lives will be better off if they serve those in power than doing their jobs. This awful practice of using the public servants for personal power and gains has brought the country to the brink of a governance disaster, but we observe transfers of officers in the Punjab and other provinces at the whim of ministers. No country can gain economic strength without efficient, strong, and impartial administration. The sooner we learn this the better it is, or we will remain a banana republic we have become where the purpose of public servants is to serve the rich and powerful.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad