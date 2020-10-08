Climate change is affecting us and our beautiful planet earth. It is existed in every country but our country is more effected by this. However, climate change is expected to cause wide reaching effects on Pakistan. In addition to increased heat and other extreme weather conditions and drought conditions in some parts of the country, melting of glaciers in the Himalayas,threatens the volumetric flow rate of many of the most important rivers of Pakistan. Besides this, due to climate change mosquito borne diseases are probably the greatest threat to humans as include malaria, elephantiasis, Rift valley fever, yellow fever and dengue fever. And around 128,000 people die due to climate change every year in Pakistan. So, it is the time to be gathered and work to solve this problem and protect us from climate change.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran