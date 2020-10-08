Milk is one of the most important constituents of human diet and is not only an excellent natural source of carbohydrates, fats and proteins but also of vitamins, minerals and enzymes. This makes milk an ideal drink for all ages. Where pure milk ensures healthy growth and nourishment on the other hand, adulterated milk causes morbidity and serious health outcomes. Milk adulteration has become a serious health concern since last few decades. Are we drinking pure milk? It has became a question we can’t answer confidently. Thanks to Punjab Food Authority, any consumer can now get his milk sample checked free of cost. Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Food Punjab has launched milk testing desk at Punjab Food Authority head office. Director General PFA Irfan Nawaz Memon ensured that no stone will be left unturned to curb milk adulteration. To avail free milk testing facility, on need to bring 250 ml milk sample at Punjab Food Authority’s head office or you can check your milk sample through mobile milk labs at entry points of Lahore.

