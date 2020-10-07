Why not teaching online in public-sector schools

Learning from the covid-19 pandemic

By: Preeta Hinduja

Online teaching and learning has been proven a successful way to leave the educational activities undisturbed when the traditional classroom setting is not possible. Research suggests that children need the constant support of teachers to achieve cognitive, affective and sociological development and computers provide the potential support to make the teaching-learning process more constructive.

To support children’s holistic development and improve their learning, it is beyond doubt that several steps have been taken by the Government of Sindh, but it was not so planned as to cope with the problem of emergencies, such as covid-19. We have shut down our all educational activities since last six months; and the pandemic has pulled us behind.

Most of the female teachers acknowledge their engagement in household chores to entertain their family members, while male teachers assumed this time to be better spent with kids or by entertaining themselves through social media. Surprisingly, very few teachers planned their professional development activities. Teachers were rarely observed busy in reading books, completing online courses that increase teaching efficiency, or developing plans that cater to educational needs of students generally and weaker students especially.

It is much unexpected to learn from the side of adolescent students that they never want schools to reopen. The majority of secondary and higher secondary students are in high spirits as they will be promoted without appearing in the examinations. Many of them have lost their hopes and passion for the acquisition of university-level education and have engaged in their parents’ professions. Girls are seemed more interested in the jobs similar to their mothers (house-caring, tailoring and cooking, and so on) and boys similar to their fathers. The promotion policy of the government has made the students relax about worrying about their performance and mastery of skills. This causes lack of self-confidence over their skills and abilities derived from education and will be the root of uncertainty about their careers and, simultaneously challenge the purpose of education.

In the contrast, education in private schools has not suffered as these schools had started online teaching and learning as soon as possible. Meanwhile it is also noted the adoption of this novel approach was the challenging for the teachers, yet it was a great achievement for the schools. Not only this, but also it has proven a sort of satisfaction for parents. This view however needs attention to cause a rethink on the big gap and inequalities between rich and poor in Pakistan.

It is high time to reflect on the current situation and the uncertain present and its future consequences, as well as on the impacts on individual, society and the economy on the whole. Roactive measures should be taken to cope with these disturbances at the secondary and higher secondary levels on priority basis.

It is reported almost all the higher secondary students and nearly 80 percent of secondary students operate smart phones. Their schools have started from September 15. It is suggested that the Education and Literacy Department should take steps towards implementing an online education system. Online learning should be piloted under the supervision of an autonomous authority which would be able to meet the financial needs and capability of each institution implementing the system. Trainings for both teachers and students about operating the new systems and the importance of online learning, should be arranged in an organized way. It is also worth noticing that factors such as load-shedding, and misuse of technology, are supposed to cause hindrances in the successful application of online learning. To cater to the load-shedding problem, it is recommended that co-ordination be established with the electricity providers of the town, so that in this way students and teachers could engage for specific time without any break-down. Initiatives for secondary and higher secondary students should be planned within the school setting first, and then at a distance. Its successful application would open the door for thinking about a similar strategy also for young students, and this would generate hope for the continuation of education and educational benefits in the careers of upcoming generations.

The writer is a teacher at a public-sector higher secondary school