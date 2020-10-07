Prime suspect in Daniel Pearl’s murder receives extension in detention

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl will remain in jail for another three months despite his acquittal by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a lack of evidence, the federal government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A brief hearing was held at the apex court to decide whether Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan-origin British citizen, should stay in jail following his acquittal in April.

Pearl’s parents, Judea Pearl and Ruth Pearl, requested the Supreme Court in May to reverse the SHC verdict which overturned Sheikh’s death sentence awarded by an anti-terror court in 2002, declaring that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against him.

The acquittal had stunned the US government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups. Pearl’s family says it received assurances from the US State Department that it was closely following Sheikh’s acquittal and subsequent appeals.

According to Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel for Pearl’s family, state prosecutor Fiaz Shah told the judges he needed more time for paperwork in connection with the case.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Oct. 21.

Siddiqui, who had expected the court to rule against Sheikh’s acquittal on Wednesday, said he still hopes such a decision would come before the expiration of the suspect’s new, 90-day detention.

Sheikh’s defense attorney, Mahmood Shaikh, told The Associated Press he had expected his client to walk free on Wednesday. “My client cannot be kept in jail for an indefinite period,” he said.

Sheikh further said he has already challenged the three-month extension in the detention period in SHC and that his petition would be taken up by the court on Oct 19.

Pearl, 38, was kidnapped and killed while investigating the link between Al-Qaeda militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “shoe bomber” after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes. He disappeared on January 23, 2002, and a videotape received by US diplomats in February 2002 confirmed his death.

A handwritten letter by Sheikh acknowledged his involvement in the killing in Karachi, Siddiqui had said earlier.

The letter by Sheikh was entered into evidence in late 2019, he had said. However, it was not among the evidence heard by the SHC.

In the letter dated July 19, 2019, Sheikh said his involvement in Pearl’s death was “a relatively minor one.” Siddiqui said Sheikh implicates himself in Pearl’s murder by his admission.

In the original trial in 2002, emails between Sheikh and Pearl were entered into evidence in which Sheikh gained Pearl’s confidence, sharing their experiences as both waited for the birth of their first child. Pearl’s wife Marianne Pearl gave birth to a son, Adam, in May 2002.

Evidence entered into court accused Sheikh of luring Pearl to his death, giving the American journalist a false sense of security as he promised to introduce him to a cleric with militant links.

The police sought to locate Pearl for weeks until the video received by US diplomats showed his beheading.