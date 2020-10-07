Opposition leaders huddle at Jati Umra

–Maryam Nawaz expresses confidence in Maulana Fazl’s leadership

–JUI-F chief plans to protest in Islamabad again

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders at the Sharif family’s residence in Raiwind on Wednesday, soon after announcing that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) is “going to Islamabad as well”.

During the meeting, Maryam congratulated Fazl for his appointment as president of the opposition’s PDM, which had made people “extremely glad”, adding “they had observed the energising Azadi March” carried out under Fazl’s leadership last year. She also thanked him for his strong condemnation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

Speaking to the media during a joint conference, Maryam said under the incumbent government, “the media is being gagged [and] PEMRA, like NAB, FIA and other institutions, is being used” in order to prevent people from speaking the truth, and that the people are hoping the PDM will “rid them and the country of this torment”.

“We have decided to cross all hurdles,” said the JUI-F chief during the same conference, adding that the there was no sign of “good governance” throughout the country. “We want to become a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan.”

Commenting on comments made by PM Imran last week, wherein he claimed to be certain of collaboration between former premier Nawaz and India, Maryam said, “India gets happy […] when sedition cases are filed against former prime ministers and politicians. India gets happy when the votes are stolen in Pakistan and when a weak government is imposed upon us”.

Maryam Nawaz further said that the PM was to blame for “dragging institutions into politics”, and asked the government not to play the “sedition card” if it had no answers to the opposition’s criticism. She also accused the premier of using his position to have the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register cases against herself and her father, referring to the recent comments made by former FIA chief Bashir Memon.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief had said during a presser, “He [Prime Minister Imran Khan] is sweating […] You have no idea.” He added that in spite of the claims by PM Imran of having nothing to fear, the first couple of PDM rallies will create “emotions and effects” to change the country.

However, it is not clear in the newly appointed leader of the PDM intends on staging protests in the federal capital or a dharna like the Azadi March from last year.

Remarking on Fazl’s leadership and the plans of the PDM, Maryam said, “I think the PDM under the sincere and visionary leadership of [Fazl] will play a historic role in getting people their due rights”.

“The people are looking towards the PDM to rid them and the country of this torment,” she added. This meeting between the two leaders of opposition parties indicates a major alliance – which is shown both through their meetings together, as well as the comments made by the leaders in public forums.

Replying to a question during the earlier press conference, Fazl insisted that the absence of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari would not be felt by their respective parties, as “the public awaits the success of the PDM jalsas”, and that should be the motivation going forward.

A similar idea of unity was expressed earlier by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who said that the PML-N has never been as united and powerful in history as it is today

“We should ask ourselves with a cool mind, how do we take the country forward?” he asked while promoting the idea that the PDM was a proponent of stability in the country and asking the masses to support them in the rallies.

The JUI-F chief spoke about the PDM’s upcoming rally in Gujranwala on October 16, saying that the alliance will ensure all efforts to make it a successful power show.

“The current government is an inept one,” he said. “It cannot be referred to as a government that is representative of the people. We support the demands of the protesting government employees in Islamabad,” he added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, the Aurangzeb had earlier said PDM was the only route for political revolution in the country.

Furthermore, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi earlier said, “You will see that this movement will give rise to a true political change in Pakistan’s political history”.

The PDM was formed at the All Parties Conference (APC), where opposition parties had announced the launching of a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” starting from next month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.