Northern Areas dominating action

REGION DOMINATED BY NORTHERN AREAS: Northern continued its dominance with an exhibition of unrelenting control over Balochistan on Tuesday. The latest development showed the Northern Areas maintained hegemony over all regions and a complete stranglehold over the entirety of the action.

In the recent past, Northern Areas have expressed their unchallenged might against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and two different kinds of Punjab as well. With Khan hailing from Mianwali as the skipper, the team has earmarked the right captain for their needs, and both the selectors and the captain are gelling in nicely to ensure continued triumphs for the Northern Areas.

While Northern have demonstrated their strength and comfortably shrugged of all challenges posed to them, many within the Northern Areas think-tank believe that Sindh continues to pose a challenge. This was reflected in the recent matchup, where Sindh became the only region to make Northern Areas slightly uncomfortable and look to devise an alternative strategy.

Experts, however, believe that Northern Areas will remain unbeaten, nay unbeatable, throughout the contest. They also maintain that the current status quo will continue throughout the regions.

“Both Punjabs are down at the bottom below Sindh. While Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are closer to Northern,” said a leading expert on the action, demanding anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

“The recent expectations from Punjab were clearly misguided. The status quo will remain and nothing will change.”