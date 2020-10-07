Nawaz Sharif now being summoned through newspaper adverts by IHC

After the arrest warrants of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were not received by his London representative, the Islamabad High Court (ICH) on Wednesday issued his summons in newspaper advertisements.

As per court order, the advertisements were published in Dawn and Jaang. Furthermore, the court directed the federal government to bear the cost of the advertisements with the additional attorney general liable to pay the fees within two days.

First Secretary of the High Commission Dildar Ali Abro informed the court In a written reply that Waqar Ahmed, a secretary to Nawaz Sharif’s son, had previously agreed to receive the warrants for the former prime minister at Nawaz Sharif’s Park Lane residence in London.

“It was agreed with Waqar that he would receive the warrants on September 23 at 11 am,” Abro told the court. He added that Waqar was also informed that the mission’s Consular Attache Rao Abdul Hanan would hand over the warrants.

However, Waqar then rescinded on this.

“At 10:20 am Waqar called me to apologise and declined to receive the warrants,” Abro told the court.

Pakistani High Commission officials had also earlier told the IHC that a representative of Nawaz Sharif had apparently agreed to collect the arrest warrants against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, but minutes before their arrival to the Park Lane residence, the representative had changed his mind.

According to the statement, Hanan said that he had gone to the residence on September 17 at 6:35 pm to serve the warrants and on the occasion, a domestic employee of Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Yaqoob, had declined to receive the warrants.

The Islamabad High Court had, in its last hearing, directed High Commission’s attache Rao Abdul Hanan to record a statement in the next hearing of the case via a video link.

The IHC had also called the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s exit from Pakistan a “mockery of the system” in the same hearing.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar had presented a compliance report on Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants issued by the high court, which was submitted to the two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq.

Khokhar had earlier briefed the court on attempts made to issue arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif and stated that during Hanan’s visit to the residence, the person at the apartment, Eddie, had “refused” to receive the arrest warrant.

“Every effort was made to enforce Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrant,” the government’s lawyer told the court. He also read Hanan’s statements regarding the arrest warrant.

Khokhar had also told the court that the Pakistani mission in London also contacted the Commonwealth Office, via telephone, over the warrant. He added that the Commonwealth Office informed them that it was not in their jurisdiction to implement the IHC’s order.

Earlier, the IHC had released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. The court had noted that the lawyers of Nawaz failed to satisfy the bench; therefore, an appeal regarding the exemption of the former prime minister from the hearings was rejected.

On the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had announced after the verdict that Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan before completion of his medical treatment.

“Government had sent him to London on the recommendation of government and non-government doctors but his treatment was delayed due to coronavirus,” said Shehbaz.

The high court issued Nawaz’s arrest warrants in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases and also sent its copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities in arresting the former premier who is currently residing in London.