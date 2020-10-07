NAB summons Khawaja Asif in Iqama case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Khawaja Asif on Thursday in the Iqama case.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader in an ongoing inquiry against him over holding an Iqama during his tenure as a federal minister. The bureau has asked Asif to appear before the NAB Lahore office along with the managing director of a foreign company. MD Ilyas Khan is being directed by NAB authorities to appear before the combined investigation team tomorrow.

The NAB, in its notice, directed the PML-N stalwart to submit salary and other details and asked to bring the job application request of a company in which he was employed while appearing before the NAB.

NAB has also directed Asif to submit the Iqama agreement.

It is noteworthy that Asif is already facing a NAB probe for allegedly illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He has been asked to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

NAB on September 2 also launched another inquiry against PML-N leader Asif and others over alleged suspicious transactions.

The corruption watchdog launched the probe on the basis of a complaint regarding suspicious transactions under the garb of export of rice against a firm, Tariq Mir & Co, reportedly owned by the former federal minister.