KP becomes 1st province to legislate on schoolbag weight: Tarakai

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday approved KP School Bags (Limitation Weight) Act to regulate the weight of schoolbags.

Taking to Twitter, Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that KP has become the first province to introduce such legislation. He said that the act would give long due relief for children and parents.

“I am glad to announce that the provincial cabinet has approved the KP school Bags (Limitation Weight) Act today which will regulate the weight of School Bags. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to introduce such legislation. A long due relief for children & parents,” he wrote.

The permissible weight of school bag for pre-Grade-1 would be 1.5 kg, Grade-1 2.4 kg, Grade-2 (2.6,) Grade-3 (3 kg), Grade-4 (4.4) kg, Grade-5 (5.3) kg, Grade-6 (5.4) kg, Grade-7 (5.8)kg, Grade-8 (5.9) kg, Grade-9 (6kg), Grade-10 (6.5kg) , Grade-11 (7kg) and Grade-12 (7kg).

The approved law is meant for all educational institutions, including government, private, seminary, autonomous, semi-autonomous and others functioning in the province.

According to doctors, heavy school bags lead to strain, fatigue and physical discomfort among children and thus, affecting their attentiveness and ability to learn.