Kashmir is bleeding

The time for action has come

Kashmir continues to bleed despite two very powerful speeches by the Prime Minister (PM) in the United Nations General Assembly sessions. The world is listening but not moving. A definite change of strategy is required. The script already exists, only it needs to be revisited. The creation of Bangladesh in 1971 was driven by the ambitious PM of India. Indira Gandhi wanted to undo the partition of the Subcontinent for the sake of ‘Dharti Mata’. An international campaign was launched to defame the military action in East Pakistan. Atrocities were fabricated and circulated worldwide. Songs for independence were sponsored for the best bands to sing. Once the groundwork was laid, the Indian forces, backed by the USSR, launched a full scale attack. While the Pakistan Army fought bravely on the front, the Mukhti Bahini, a private militia supported by the Indians and the local Hindu community, attacked from the back. No Army of the world can fight on multiple fronts. Now it is India’s turn to pay a price for its clandestine evil operation to separate the Eastern Wing of Pakistan.

Giving credit where it is due, after the war the Bengalis stood firm on the two-nation theory on the basis of which the Indian Subcontinent was divided and refused to become a satellite state of Hindustan. Now that the so-called secular India is being ruled by Hinduvta through the goons of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanngh), the Indian equivalent of the racist and supremacist Nazi Party of Germany. Narendra Modi is the 21st-century reincarnation of Adolf Hitler. Another surrender at Bakshi Stadium awaits the over 900, 000 Indian troops posted in the Valley to suppress a genuine freedom struggle. Kashmir is destined to be free, the days of the empire are over. A superpower like the USSR was unable to rule over people against their wishes. The USA faces a similar fate in Afghanistan.

Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris, and no nation big or small can force its will on the peaceful but freedom loving people of the Valley called the Paradise on Earth. Since August 2019, 283 civilians have lost their lives at the hands of the occupying Indian forces. Thousands have been blinded by the pellet gun attacks on the peaceful protesters. In the 21st century the right to protest cannot be denied by the state. For the first time in 72 years the entire Kashmiri leadership is united on severing links with the Indian Union. Recently the former pro-Indian leadership of the Valley were released from detention. The group met at the residence of former Chief Minister (CM) Farooq Abdullah, son of the first CM Sheikh Abdullah, and demanded restoration of the autonomous status of the Valley usurped last year by the Indian Union. Our Foreign Office hailed it as a major breakthrough which it was not as it negated the basic freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir. The Minsitry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) needs a major revamp to lead an international crusade for the liberation of the Indian-Occupied Kashmir. I have personally interacted with several retired senior officers of MOFA who complain of lack of strategy and leadership. In their words, “Kashmir cannot be liberated with debates and press conferences alone, more needs to be done.” I strongly suggest that the PM after his powerful speech should call a meeting of senior foreign policy experts to agree on an effective game plan as India did in 1971 to dismember Quaid’s Pakistan.

Interestingly the All-India Muslim League was founded in Decca in 1906. The party led the freedom struggle. There were stalwarts from Bengal who played a key role in the creation of Pakistan. The famous Lahore Resolution of 1940 was drafted by Maulvi Fazal-ul-Haq. As CM of undivided Bengal, Hussain Shaheed Suharwardy played a key role. He was an able honest and charismatic leader who tried his best to keep the country united. Till the break-up of Quaid’s Pakistan in 1971, Kashmir remained a hot agenda item. Growing up on the Mall, as a child I heard chants of ‘Nehru Kuta’(Nehru is a dog) and ‘Kashmir Banayga Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become Pakistan). There were regular demonstrations, those were very charged times.

In 1962 China urged Ayub Khan to take over the Valley but he chickened out. The USA promised the President a negotiated settlement after the Indo-China war, but a golden opportunity was lost. After hostilities ceased, Sheikh Abdullah was released from prison and allowed to travel to Islamabad. With my father I had the opportunity of meeting Sheikh Sahib. He was upbeat about a settlement but then Nehru suddenly passed away. Perhaps it was to be an unbearable loss for him as he hailed from the Valley himself and could not let go. Lal Bahadur Shashtri, who succeeded him, lacked the clout for such a major decision. The 1965 effort for the liberation of the Valley was more out of frustration and lacked planning. Locals in the Valley did not support the insurgency and the sector of war was expanded by the Indians. The military high command was not prepared for an all-out war, and the attacks on Lahore and Sialkot came as a big surprise. Pakistan was saved by the gallantry of junior officers like Maj Aziz Bhatti (Shaheed) and Capt Abid Majid (Shaheed) to name a few.

TheCongress arty, led by the Nehru family, was emotionally attached to the Valley, and delay of settlement was their strategy. On the contrary the BJP led government in India wants to settle the outstanding dispute, but their way. Atal Behari Vajapee was a statesman, he tried a negotiated settlement, but it fell short. The current leadership in India wants to annex the land by pushing out the Kashmiris, and it is the Israeli model of annexation of Palestinian lands.

Unfortunately for our brothers in Palestine, the Zionist state faces friendly and weak opposition. The Kashmir Valley is surrounded by powerful and committed friends like China, Pakistan and Afghanistan. After Jehad-e-Afghanistan, Jehad-e-Kashmir can be launched to help our Muslim brethren to gain freedom. The international community has to understand the atrocities being committed against unarmed civilians in the Valley. MOFA has a lot of work to do in this area.

Time is critical as India is trying to change the population mix. The year 2021 will be decisive for the liberation of the Valley as ethnic cleansing has started. Dealing with rogues states like India and Israel, bullets are needed to force a ballot. In Afghanistan finally peace is being restored through dialogue, not military force. The PM has rightly highlighted the plight of our Kashmiri brethren, now it is time to change the rhetoric into action on the ground. The government of Pakistan should formulate a holistic strategy for liberation of Kashmir, all available avenues of redressal should be effectively used which includes the International Court of Justice and Organization of Islamic Countries together with an international campaign by our embassies to highlight the plight of our valiant brothers fighting for freedom. The graveyards are overflowing with the martyrs of the freedom struggle. Over 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred by the occupying Indian forces. Action time has arrived, as in the past we have missed several opportunities to free the Valley, so it is hoped that the past mistakes will not be repeated for which new players and methods have to be tried. Overall it was a great speech by the PM which must be backed with an effective strategy to liberate the Valley. Like the USSR, Indian troops should have only two options: Surrender or Withdrawal, leaving Kashmir to the Kashmiris who are the legitimate inhabitants of the land.