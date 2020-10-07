Govt distances itself from sedition case against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday distanced itself from the sedition case registered against deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan was not behind the move.

The Lahore police on Monday booked Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and 41 other leaders of the party under sedition and other charges for conspiring against the state, its institutions and the nation as well.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, while speaking to the media in Karachi, questioned: “Are all the FIRs in Pakistan registered with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval,” adding that anybody can file a case against anyone under the law.

“The government is not [involved] in this. It is focused on working for the people and their welfare,” he said. “Don’t bring Imran Khan and the government into it.”

Earlier on Monday night, hours after the FIR was filed, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister expressed “strong displeasure” when he brought the matter into his notice.

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry had said: “The prime minister was not aware of this FIR when I brought [the incident into] his notice […] Nawaz Sharif and other people have been nominated [in the case]. He expressed strong displeasure.”

The opposition was quick to blame the government for what it perceived as another attempt at political victimisation. It also emerged that the complainant in the case had a criminal record and is reportedly the ruling PTI’s Labour Wing office-bearer.

Chaudhry was, however, quick to respond. “Making sedition cases [against the opposition members/parties] is not our policy. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a political party, we still have moves left on the chessboard of politics [sic],” he said.

During his media talk, Faraz said that the purpose of the rallies announced by the opposition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had one goal: to divert attention away from the corruption of their leaders and to pressurise the government into giving them relief.

“While we have managed to effectively deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, our economy has suffered. If an opposition party wants to start such a campaign during the current scenario, then it can’t be [a friend of the country].”

The minister added that opposition parties were the ones responsible for the ruin of state institutions and the economy. “We have been in power for two years. They spent 10 years in government.”

When asked about the recent war of words between the Centre and the Sindh government over Islamabad’s move to take over the twin islands of Bundal and Buddo through a presidential ordinance, he replied that the government was only trying to foster economic activity in the area.

“The industries of Sindh and Karachi will benefit from this [and] it will create employment. We are bringing in development and foreign investment to benefit Sindh’s people.” He added that those who will be affected by the development work will be compensated.

“The government will not do anything that is unconstitutional,” he added.

‘STOP DISTRIBUTION OF TREASON CERTIFICATES’:

Shortly after Faraz’s media talk, PML-N vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashed out at the government for handing out “certificates of treason”.

“How will you fight for the Kashmir cause by declaring two former premiers, a former defence minister and three retired lieutenant generals traitors?”

He also advised the government to focus on solving the problems being faced by the people instead of distributing certificates of patriotism and treason. “That is why the PDM has been formed.”