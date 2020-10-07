‘Fake news’ being circulated about school closures: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has reiterated the need to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) while denying the false reports regarding closure of schools due to re-emergence of Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet, the federal minister said: “Fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on October 15. No truth in this.”

There has been a recent increase in rumours regarding school closure, and the statement above came as a reply to them.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas spoke similarly and clarified that all public and private schools of Punjab will remain open as per the predecided schedule.

“Schools closing on October 15 is completely false. Please strictly follow SOPs,” he tweeted.

Educational institutes have been reopening have since September 15 in a phased manner after the education minister’s announcement on the matter, which was made with the record of declining new virus cases in mind. The government had in March decided to shut all education institutions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On September 29, Shafqat had said only one per cent of the Covid-19 cases had been reported in educational institutions since their reopening.