CM Usman Buzdar fears second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has warned that the province could face a second wave of coronavirus.

In his statement released from Lahore here today, CM Usman Buzdar said neglecting health-related guidelines to contain coronavirus spread can result in a spike in the infection cases.

He urged masses to exercise standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear face masks while going to public places.

”The situation of coronavirus is under control in Punjab, but the negligence of masses can turn the tables,” he remarked.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar stressed that the public must follow the standard operating procedures to ensure coronavirus cases do not rise during the winter season.

“Monitoring of disease prevalence and containment measures are important,” said Umar, adding that not wearing face masks could result in a worsening situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan during the winter.

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the premier said in a tweet.

The Punjab chief minister said that the province reported 115 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

The overall death toll in Punjab has reached 2,245 with 1,814 active cases. The province carried out 10,066 tests in the past one day taking the overall number to 13,18,330. CM Buzdar said that as many as 96,069 people have recovered their health so far in the province.

The number of patients recovered from coronavirus in the country has now crossed the 300,000 mark, reaching 300,616 with more than 95 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).