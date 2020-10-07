Admiral Amjad Niazi assumes charge of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was sworn in on Wednesday assumed as 22nd Chief of Naval Staff during a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar Naval Complex in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued by Director General of Public Relations, Pakistan Navy, during the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi.

The outgoing naval chief was also presented a guard of honour, the press release said.

In his farewell address, Admiral Abbasi said the new CNS has a distinguished career and expressed confidence that he will lead Pakistan Navy to new heights.

He stated that during his tenure, his primary focus had been on transforming Pakistan Navy into a combat-ready force, with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence.

He praised the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy officers, who worked as a team to achieve the progress made in all domains in line with his vision.

Admiral Abbasi, while highlighting the volatile geopolitical landscape and heightened tensions in preceding years, also mentioned the conflict situation post-Pulwama. He remarked that the civil-military leadership’s unified stance and diplomatic-military pushback frustrated Indian designs.

“Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting response and won the battle […] shattering the myth of India’s false sense of superiority,” he said. He applauded the professionalism displayed by the Navy in detecting the Indian submarine in Pakistani waters.

He said that a fleet of more than 50 vessels, including 20 major ships, was envisioned to improve the capabilities of the Navy. Four Chinese frigates will be inducted in the next few years [while] four Turkish medium-class ships will be inducted between 2023 and 2025, he said.

The outgoing naval chief also said that the Hangor submarine project, which is being carried out in collaboration with China, was progressing according to plan. Four submarines are being built in Pakistan and China each, he said.

“This project will transform us from a submarine-operating Navy to a submarine-building one,” he said.

Admiral Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and also won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completing his initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

He has served on various command and staff posts. His command appointments include Pakistan Fleet Commander, com­manding officer of PNS Badr and PNS Tariq, 18th Destroyer Squadron commander, commandant PNS Bahadur and commandant Pakistan Navy War College/commander Central Punjab, Lahore.

His previous staff appointments include principal secretary to the chief of the naval staff, head of F-22P Mission China, deputy chief of naval staff (training and evaluation) and director general of naval intelligence.

He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He holds a masters degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

He is a recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the government of France.