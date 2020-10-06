Locusts attack 

There are some of the major ongoing issues in Pakistan. Wheat and Flour, sugar crises, the locust attack is one of the highest one which is destroying the various croops in the varied areas of the country. While the Sindh and Punjab are the higher numbers. The croops which has a due role for the constructing welfare economy. Unfortneatly, the cultivated crops are wholly being destroying. The Government is doing nothing for the Farmers. It is impose for a farmer to buy a chemical which, is in high praise to save the croops. It is the deauty of the Government of Pakistan to abide with them unless such crises should gets eradicate.

Asif Jameel

Awaran