India only doing politics on Jadhav case, AGP tells IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up an appeal related to the appointment of a state counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, but Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the Indian reply had indicated that it was not serious about the implementation of International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s decision pertaining to its spy.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and senior lawyer Hamid Khan appeared in the hearing as amici curiae, whereas Makhdoom Ali Khan and Abid Hassan Manto recused themselves from assisting the court in the case.

A larger bench of IHC sought assistance from the AGP and amicus curiae in a case pertaining to the appointment of a lawyer for Indian spy, keeping in view past identical decisions of the ICJ.

The larger bench, presided by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the Ministry of Law and Justice, seeking the appointment of a lawyer for India spy to implement the decision of ICJ.

At the outset of the hearing, the attorney general informed the court that the government had conveyed the court orders to India on September 4, giving it another opportunity to appoint a counsel for Yadhev to contest his review petition but it answered Pakistan with objections on September 7.

“India, in its reply to Pakistan on September 7, raised four objections in the case,” the attorney general told the court. “India’s all four objections are baseless,” he added.

He said that the neighbouring country was not concerned about the future of its former navy officer, adding that the Indian government could approach this court to get relevant documents if it was serious in the implementation of ICJ orders.

The India reply, the AGP said, had shown that it did not want to be part of court proceedings in Pakistan about its spy and engage in only giving controversial statements to politicise the matter.

“They asked for a convener council practicing in London to represent Jadhav,” said the attorney general. “It seems as if India is not interested in Jadhav’s future, it is only pursuing the matter for political reasons.”

The government had also informed Yadhev regarding the promulgation of an ordinance under Vienna Convention to appoint a lawyer for him but he had refused to contest the case, Khalid Javed told the court.

He said that India had been using these tactics as it just wanted to give a false impression to the world vis-a-vis that Pakistan was not willing to implement ICJ decision. Pakistan had introduced the ordinance to implement the decision of ICJ in letter and spirit and its period had been extended for further 120 days.

The government had approached this court to appoint a legal representative for Indian spy under ICJ judgment after he refused to contest his appeal, he said, adding the IHC could appoint a lawyer for him as it was necessary to honour the decision of ICJ.

The chief justice observed that the government had given enough opportunities to India in this regard but it was not ready to take advantage of Pakistan’s offers in this case. He remarked that what would be its importance in light of ICJ’s decision if this court appointed a lawyer, adding that every step should be in accordance with the international court.

The bench asked the AGP to satisfy the court that how the appeal could be heard when India and its arrested spy were not ready to contest it.

“Can the court, on its own, appoint a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav?” asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. “Help the court in figuring out the implications of what consequences will occur if a lawyer is appointed [for the Indian spy] without India and Jadhav’s permission?”

To this, Khalid Javed said that this matter was not related to the review of the death sentence instead it was regarding the appointment of a lawyer, the fate of Yadhev would be decided in his review petition.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the basic purpose was to implement the ICJ decision in its true meaning and directed the AGP to assist the court in light of identical decisions of ICJ in the past.

The attorney general said that India had to approach only this court to get relevant documents but it didn’t. To this, Justice Aamer Farooq said that India could directly approach this court. He said that the court would ensure to protect the basic rights of Jadhav pertaining to his life but he had to approach the court to avail the legal option.

The attorney general requested the court to grant around three-week time so that they could view the previous decisions of ICJ and submit a report. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing on the matter till November 9.

The government had in July sought permission to app­oint state counsel for Jad­hav to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding his death sentence handed by a military court.

The hearing came as New Delhi missed the second deadline to appoint a counsel for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy as two senior barristers, Abid Hassan Manto and Makhdoom Ali Khan, excused themselves from providing legal assistance to him.

Pakistan had invited India to move a review and reconsideration petition before the IHC under “The Interna­tio­nal Court of Justice (Rev­iew and Reconsi­deration) Ordi­nance 2020” against Jadhav’s conviction.

The invitation was extended to the Indian government after Jadhav twice declined to take advantage of the law, insisting that sympathetic consideration be given to his mercy petition pending with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Islamabad has repeatedly invited New Delhi to pursue the case but it has yet to appoint a legal representative.

Jadhav illegally ent­ered Pakistan on March 3, 2016, and was arrested by the Pakistani authorities in a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel, Baloch­is­tan.

The naval commander confessed to his association with the Indian intelligence agency and involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in different parts of Balochistan and Sindh. After a trial in a military court, the RAW agent was sentenced to death on April 10, 2017.

The ICJ in its July 2019 ruling had asked Pakistan to grant consular access to India and called for effective review and reconsideration of the Jadhav case.

Section 2 of the ICJ Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 empowers country’s high court to review and reconsider any decision where the ICJ has decided in relation to a foreign national in respect of rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations of April 24, 1963, or a foreign national was aggrieved in respect of the rights available under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations of April 24, 1963.