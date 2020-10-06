Elif Shafak recommends PM Imran to read the constitution of Pakistan

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Renowned Turkish-British writer Elif Shafak has recommended Prime Minister Imran Khan to read the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan in her attempt to bring the Pakistani premier closer to civil supremacy.

In an Instagram post, the author of The Forty Rules of Love, among other best-selling books, Shafak said that the constitution will deeply inspire Imran Khan as it lays the foundation of parliamentary democracy.

“This October I suggest Imran Khan and the Pakistani youth to read the ‘1973 Constitution of Pakistan,’” she said in an Instagram post.

“[It is] an inspirational document about the civilian rule, parliamentary supremacy, and the relationship between the government and the army. I read it a few years back and was deeply inspired to recommend it to the civilian leaders of Pakistan,” she added.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, Shafak said that she specifically wanted the Pakistani premier and the youth of the nation to read certain articles of the constitution, if they did not have time to read all it.

“Articles 243, 244 and 245 are critical. Article 6 needs to be emphasised especially its upholding of constitutional supremacy. I’m inspired by the Turkish constitution as well, which helps me realise everything that Recep Erdogan does wrong,” she told The Dependent.

“Of course, the constitution has many deep flaws as well. But the solutions to those problems are found within the document as well.”