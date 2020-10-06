Covid-19 recoveries cross 300,000 mark in Pakistan

–Punjab crosses grim mark of 100,000 infections: 12 marriage halls, 193 restaurants, 4 schools, 23 shops sealed in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The number of patients recovered from coronavirus in the country has now crossed 300,000 mark, reaching 300,616 with more than 95 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to the latest statistics shared by NCOC, 467 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after tests of 28,280 people were conducted over the last twenty-four hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 315,727. There are now 8,588 active cases in the country. The pandemic claimed the lives of six more people during the last twenty-four hours. So far, 6,523 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported across the country.

Since the pandemic outbreak began, 315,727 infections have been detected in the country, including 138,593 in Sindh, 100,033 in Punjab, 38,105 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 15,420 in Balochistan, 16,845 in Islamabad, 2,874 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 3,857 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). A total of 3,702,607 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, Punjab crossed the grim mark of 100,000 Covid-19 infections with 92 new cases in the province during the last 24 hours.

Overall cases of coronavirus in the province have reached 100,033, provincial health department spokesperson said in a statement.

Most of the new infections, 39 were reported in Lahore, while nine cases surfaced in Rawalpindi and two in Attock, the spokesperson said. Three coronavirus patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died in the province, increasing fatalities by the virus to 2,243 spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said.

Meanwhile, local administration in Karachi continued its crackdown against marriage halls, restaurants, and schools violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising virus cases.

According to details, the district administrations in Karachi imposed heavy fines and sealed marriage halls, restaurants and schools violating the Covid-19 SOPs, besides issuing a warning to some of them. The authorities sealed 12 marriage halls, fined five others and issued a final warning to 47 marriage halls in the city.

Around 193 restaurants were sealed over severe violations against precautionary measures, besides imposing a fine of Rs300,000 against 38. Four schools and 23 shops were also sealed during the drive of the district administrations in the city.