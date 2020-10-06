Controversial and ‘illegal’ govt ordinance should be removed, demands Sindh

The federal government has been asked by the Sindh government to “immediately” withdraw the ordinance directed at taking control of twin islands along Karachi coastline, insisting the islands belong solely to the people of Sindh.

At a press conference on Tuesday, provincial government representatives stated that the Sindh cabinet would not engage in any further discussion with the Centre regarding the islands.

President Arif Alvi sidestepped the parliament and on August 31 broadcast the news that the centre would be taking control Bindal and Buddo islands through the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance, 2020. The ordinance was notified the following day.

Members of the Sindh government have declared the manner of this notification, which was published in Gazette on 2 September, indicative of “ill-intent” by the centre.

The PIDA is designed to be directly answerable to Prime Minster Imran Khan, who would give approval to all development schemes.

The PIDA chairman would be a serving or retired grade-22 bureaucrat or a serving or retired officer of the armed forces “not below the rank of a lieutenant general or equivalent” or an “experienced professional” or a “businessman” assigned by the federal government, and would serve for four years.

The PIDA’s mission statement is “for the development and management of the islands in the internal waters and territorial waters of Pakistan”. However, only Bundal and Buddo islands have been mentioned so far as “specified areas” in the first schedule of the ordinance. These islands would be treated as “trade, investment and logistics centres and hubs, duty-free areas and international tourist destinations”.

Furthermore, the authority would be exempt from income tax for a full decade.

Two weeks after the notification, President Alvi discussed Bundal Island’s development plans with various high-profile real estate agents and businessmen, including Malik Riaz, Aqeel Karim Dedhi and Arif Habib.

Earlier, the new ordinance was likened to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annexation of Kashmir by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who added that his party will strongly oppose the “illegal annexation”.

“I ask how is this act any different to [Indian PM] Modi’s actions in Occupied Kashmir? Move will be opposed in National, Provincial Assembly and the Senate,” he tweeted on Monday.

Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the constitution clearly stated that the land within a province’s limits belonged to the provincial government, and called it “a completely unconstitutional act done by the federal government.”

Similarly, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the islands “were, are and will remain the property of Sindh”, and that the land cannot be “occupied by any ordinance”.

“We will not allow any action that seeks to usurp Sindh’s rights and land and could harm the local population,” he said, adding that the provincial government was not interested in any development project which did not directly involve the citizens of Sindh.

Terming the ordinance “an encroachment on the provincial authority and powers”, Wahab expressed a similar sentiment and said the Sindh government had long maintained that the islands were a property of the people and government of Sindh.

“When the federal government told Sindh that they wanted to carry out development on these islands, the Sindh government categorically informed them that these islands are property of Sindh government and people,” he added, denying the impression that “the Sindh government did not fight Sindh’s case.”

The spokesperson also added that the Sindh government has presented four conditions for the development of the islands, including, “the islands are Sindh’s property and will be used as per the Constitution; the terms and conditions of whatever development is carried out will be shared with us and we will discuss them; and the interests of the local population [and] fishermen will be prioritised.”

While the provincial government had shown “good faith”, Wahab said, “on September 2, they (Centre) attacked the rights of Sindh and Balochistan by issuing this ordinance without any consultation and showed ownership of something which is not theirs.”

He further added the talks that the Sindh government had planned to hold with the centre regarding the islands “in good faith” will no longer be taken forward “because we don’t trust your word anymore”.

After the press conference, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted a letter in which the Sindh government had apparently approved the development plan on Bundal Island. The letter appeared to have been written in response to a July 2, 2020, communique sent to the Sindh chief secretary by the federal government.

The letter also said, “any development or construction activity on [Bundal] Island by the federal government shall also protect and promote the legitimate interests of local fishermen/population.”

“The cat is out of the bag. All can see how hypocritical PPP leadership is,” Zaidi wrote in his tweet accompanying the letter, adding that “no unconstitutional steps” had been taken.

The minister said that islands fell under Port Qasim Authority’s (PQA) coordinates.

“In pursuance of the said request made by [the] federal government, the provincial cabinet has decided to make the said island available to the federal government, as per law, for the purpose mentioned in [the Centre’s letter] … in public interest, on such terms and conditions as may be agreed upon,” read the letter sent by the secretary of Sindh’s Land Utilisation Department to the Cabinet Division’s secretary.

At a press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz also defended the federal government, saying the “status of reclaimed land” and other such issues were technical matters.

Referring to Bilawal’s comment equating the ordinance move with the annexation of Kashmir, the minister said: “We do something noble … and Bilawal said what we are doing is what Modi did to Kashmir. We are trying to create opportunities for you to benefit your people and you are objecting to this? Are we an outside country? Do you not consider us Pakistani?”