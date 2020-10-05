Under my leadership, PDM will make Pakistan a secular democratic caliphate: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: After being appointed the head of the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) launched by opposition parties last month, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has promised to transform Pakistan into a secular democratic caliphate.

Vowing to oust the incumbent government for its “failures in all sectors”, Fazlur Rehman told The Dependent that the decision was made in a virtual meeting of the alliance’s steering committee to replace the current civil-military hybrid regime with a secular-sharia hybrid regime.

“Democratic revolutionary Nawaz Sharif, secular liberal Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Islamist theocrat Fazlur Rehman have all united to create a democratic, revolutionary, secular, liberal, Islamist and theocratic, caliphate,” Fazl told The Dependent.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, who hosted the virtual meeting, confirmed the plan while talking to The Dependent. However, he maintained that the PDM wasn’t targeting any institutions.

“This is no civil-military hybrid regime. The national institutions don’t take sides. This is a civil-incompetent hybrid regime. In fact, many of the PDM members are the true patriots who have been trying to create a civil-military democratic military rule,” Iqbal said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also maintained that his party was on board with this plan.

“The PDM is fulfilling the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who undid the East-West hybrid Pakistan through his sheer determination to not be in the opposition.”