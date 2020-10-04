Prime minister tells people to prepare for second wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Amid concerns of “onset of winter” resulting in a second wave, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pakistan and spared us worst effects of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Sunday. “All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn.”

Across Pakistan, educational institutions had opened in phases in September as the daily nationwide Covid-19 tally dropped below 1,000 cases.

The idea of the virus spreading more in winter is speculative, but it is based on the general behaviour of other viruses.

“It may be seasonal, based on other viruses that do tend to peak in winter,” Dr Rachel Lowe, from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the BBC.

The report noted that all viruses survive outside the body better when it is cold and says, “The UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies says a temperature of 4C is a particular sweet spot for coronavirus. There is also less UV light, which inactivates the virus, from the sun in winter too.”

According to Micaela Martinez, an infectious disease ecologist at Columbia University in New York City, there isn’t enough data yet to know if environmental conditions tied to the changing seasons have any influence on the transmissibility of Covid-19.

“We have yet to experience a whole cycle and one full year of transmission in any location, so we’re unable to actually measure what the relationship is between transmission and things like temperature and humidity,” she told NBC News.

While health bodies in both the United States and the United Kingdom have called for a widespread flu vaccination, this vaccine would only protect against influenza and it would not decrease the chances of getting the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. Vaccines against Covid-19 still are experimental and several candidates are entering final testing to see if they really work.

This is why health experts continue to stress vigilance about wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing your hands.

“Once one stops those mitigation steps, it only takes a couple of weeks for these viral pathogens to get back on the path that they were on,” said Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.