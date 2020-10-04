“Don’t”: Head-walnut-crushing champion’s advice to aspirants

Taking the time out of his busy schedule, Pakistani Muhammad Rashid, the world’s champion of crushing the most walnuts with this forehead in a single minute, has advised the increasingly large number of aspirants to the sport to not take up the sport.

“Don’t,” he said, while reading from a prepared statement in a press conference. “Not worth it. Has taken a toll on me. I can’t do math now.”

“I don’t mean integration-differentiation from Second Year FSc. I mean I can’t even tell time off an analogue watch now,” said a woozy Rashid. “Plus, I can’t tie my shoelaces now. And I seem to have lost some of my sense of smell.”

“Yes, the ladies like sportsmen,” he said while answering a question. “But that’s cricket in Pakistan. In our country, female university students can also be attracted to football, basketball and tennis players who play at college level, not professionally. But I have found out that at neither the local college level, nor the professional level, are women attracted to crushing walnuts with heads.”

“I had thought that they somehow would,” he said, with tears in his eyes and scar on his forehead. “When it finally dawned on me that they weren’t interested and I had developed this skill for nothing, I was depressed and wanted to…..well, bang my head against a wall.”