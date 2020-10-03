Woman allegedly gang-raped by colleagues at Lahore hotel

Lahore: A girl has been allegedly gang-raped in the vicinity of the Naulakha police station inside a hotel by her colleagues.

According to details, the girl was lured to the hotel by her colleagues – Hassan and Irfan – who took her to the hotel after promising her that they would give her a better job if she went with them there. However, at the hotel, the men first assaulted her before fleeing the scene, leaving her in the hotel.

Police sources have verified that a case has been registered against the perpetrators, who remain at larger, and that the area police have begun investigating their whereabouts. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident, and has sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer about the case.

Directing for the immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the affected girl by all means, the chief minister said that people involved in this heinous crime do not deserve any leniency.

The incident is among many rape cases that are receiving attention these days after the horrific motorway gang-rape case that had recently shaken the entire nation. CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh, who was in the middle of controversy during the initial days of that investigation, has not spoken about this case yet. The main culprit in the motorway case, Abid Ali, also remains at large even after 23 days have passed.

The recent attention given to sexual violence has shed some light on the endemic nature of this problem, where according to a report by BBC Urdu, during the past seven months, 2043 cases of rape and sexual assault were registered in the province out of which 375 were closed on various reasons.

The report stated that challans were filed in only 1371 cases while the investigations are underway in 295 cases. Legal experts, according to BBB Urdu, are of the view that the actual number of such cases is much more than the this.