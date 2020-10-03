Wheat shortage

Pakistan could face a massive shortage on wheat by the end of December. The warning has came from national assembly standing committee on commerce which has said that due to mismanagement of authorities, shortage of wheat is being faced in Pakistan. The price of flour is increasing continuously and now the question raises, how a poor person can survive in such inflation? Although private sector imported 300,000 tonnes, but TCP is yet to place its first order.It is requested to the government of Pakistan to take serious action on wheat crises so that the prices should be low and poor can afford.

Shayzanth jummah

Turbat