Virus claims eight more lives in Pakistan; death tolls rises to 6,507

KARACHI: The coronavirus disease has claimed eight more lives during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,507, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, as many as 35,071 samples were tested during this period, out of which 553 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 313,984 with the addition of the new cases. There are 8,884 active Covid-19 cases as 298,593 patients have recovered from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country. 511 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 137,783 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab, 99,665, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,908, Balochistan, 15,323, Islamabad, 16,713, Gilgit-Baltistan, 3,816, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2,776 cases.

A total of 717 patients are admitted in different hospitals while 735 hospitals have been established for Covid-19 patients across the country. There are no patients on ventilators in AJK & Balochistan. A total of 104 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,912 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi have sealed scores of restaurants and other places, and imposed fines over non-compliance with the novel coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Commissioner Karachi in a statement said that no one will be allowed to violate Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The officials inspected seven marriage halls in Karachi and sealed two halls over violation of the SOPs, enforced by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. City officials also warned five wedding halls to strictly follow the SOPs.

The city authorities also sealed 41 restaurants and eateries over violation of the rules. Moreover, 67 restaurants were issued warnings and imposed fines over two lac rupees. According to reports, two marriage halls and four restaurants were imposed fines, while three eateries were sealed in the Central District of Karachi. Two shops and one superstore were sealed in Karachi’s South District.

Two wedding halls and nine restaurants were sealed in Korangi district of the city. Moreover, heavy fines were imposed on 10 restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs. In District East, 14 eateries were sealed and 10 were slapped fines of over Rs30,000.