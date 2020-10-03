Two terrorists killed during IBO in N Waziristan: ISPR

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based security operation in the Boyya area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

One of them, the statement said, was an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist.

During the operation, conducted on a terrorist hideout, one terrorist was arrested.

“These terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces,” the ISPR said.

Since 2014, the army has conducted a series of operations in the erstwhile tribal areas, once dubbed as the base of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, to purge them of the menace of militancy.

Recently, the number of attacks on Pakistan Army troops in these areas have ticked up. Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom in a clash with militants that took place near Miranshah.

“Security forces conducted an IBO [intelligence based operation] in Spalga, Miranshah. During [the] exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” an ISPR statement had said.