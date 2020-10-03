Two terrorists gunned down, one held in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces foiled a major terrorist activity as they gunned down two hardcore terrorists, including an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist, and arrested the third one during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations at late Friday night, “Two hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist [were] killed, while one terrorist [was] apprehended.”

The security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation at the terrorist hideout in Boya area of North Waziristan. The terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, and planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces, said the ISPR.