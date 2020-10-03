The Tomahawk gambit

Not a mere faux pas, but a calculated attempt to sabotage the state

“It is standard practice for corrupt leaders who are seeking a certain political outcome to hype or manipulate a terror threat or a threat of violent domestic subversion. While sometimes the threat is manufactured, frequently the hyped threat is based on a real danger.”

Naomi Wolf

So, convict-absconder Nawaz Sharif is back to his favourite pastime: trashing the state now that he finds himself up a blind alley because of a sordid and prolonged history of misdemeanours.

But this latest upsurge of protest comes laden with a heavy dose of venom, castigating the military for interfering in the elections and facilitating the advent in power of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is no less than an attempt of an open and vituperative subversion, targeting every institution which refuses to see things the way he would like them to.

One has seen miniature reflections of this in the past also, but he was always able to sneak his way back through the porous armoury of the state. This time around, frustration has piled up because he does not see any prospect of reprieve, be it from the state institutions, or the establishment (read military). Even if some elements would be inclined to engaging him, it is well-nigh impossible in the presence of a plethora of irrefutable evidence narrating the gory story of his crimes and sickening indulgences in efforts to skin and destabilise the state.

Convict-absconder Sharif is leading a marauding mafia which is out to weaken Pakistan to a position of subservience to their ravenous and rapacious appetite for corruption and crime. There is a method to this vile and wicked onslaught which has to be blunted. The forces which are orchestrating foreign-inspired and locally-assisted agendas must be confronted with full might and writ of the state. They must atone for their myriad ghastly crimes

It is this aspect which is critical for him in branding a strategy of vicious confrontation with the national institutions. This thing about reverse-engineering the Tomahawk missile is no mere faux pas. It is part of an orchestrated attempt at sabotaging the state, propelled jointly by his domestic cronies and foreign handlers.

I have learnt on authority that there is no truth in his claim that he masterminded the reverse-engineering of the missile. The incident dates back to 1998. The Navy was conducting an exercise when it discovered that the presence of a US fleet was way too close for comfort. The commander of the CENTCOM naval forces was informed to keep their ships away from the exercise area. In spite of that, the needful was not done. Instead, they requested for pinpointing the exact location of our ships so that appropriate measures could be undertaken to stay away from the specific exercise area.

This was quite contrary to normal practice and raised a few eyebrows. It became obvious that the ongoing operation was not a local initiative, but was being controlled from Washington. Upon further evaluation, it was concluded by the naval authorities that a sea-borne attack from the US fleet was likely to take place that would be aimed at Afghanistan, probably in an attempt to eliminate Osama bin Laden.

The matter was duly communicated to the naval high command. The Navy was later informed that there were some parts of the Tomahawk missile which had fallen in Baluchistan. These were collected and handed over to the relevant institutions. Whatever may or may not have happened later had absolutely nothing to do with convict-absconder Sharif as, by then, he was out of the country, enjoying the Saudi hospitality in Saroor palace.

But it is not the stated credit that convict-absconder Sharif was seeking by talking about this incident in public. Instead, it was a calculated attempt to embarrass the state, more particularly the military, in order to augment the pressure on Pakistan’s close collaboration with China encompassing CPEC and other security matters. He has engaged in similar activities in the past whenever he was out of power and favour but, this time around, the intensity and the poison contained in his speech make him stand out, reflecting his loss of hope for staging another comeback.

On the one hand, this raises serious queries about the character and competence of such-like people who sneaked their way into the power echelons and, on the other hand, it gives an insight into the extent of damage that they may have done to the interests of the state. The blame for this must rest on the shoulders of the system that makes such travesties possible as well as its principal manipulators who facilitate it. The IHC judge was spot-on in observing that “the accused knows that he went abroad after defeating the system. He must be laughing while sitting abroad. It’s shameful conduct by the accused”.

Not only that but he, the others like him and their cohorts, have kept the system hostage to cater to their insatiable lust for prolonging their stint in power and enjoying all its attenuating benefits. This is part of a larger plan to rebrand the system so as to defang it of its effectiveness and reduce it to a mere instrument to be used by these mafias to advance their personal interests by all means foul. The adoption of the 18th Amendment was a major step in that direction where the powers of the federation were diluted and devolved to these bands of criminals who used the same voraciously to strangulate the state in their vicious grip.

Dismantling the military is part of an old agenda of the convict-absconder Sharif. In the aftermath of the takeover by General Musharraf, I can vividly remember him saying words to the effect that he would not let it (military) remain in a position to do this to him again. He said so, or expressed similar sentiments and intentions, on a number of occasions. He did not just want to do that. He was virtually consumed with this desire and would not let an opportunity slip by to belittle the institution and its deeds. DawnLeaks was a classic case. There were many who would clap his bravado, most of whom are still part of his kitchen cabinet. But he also had this knack to artfully camouflage his sentiments when he needed to. It is only now that he has come out with blood dripping from his fangs.

In order to understand the actual nature and extent of the nefarious plan, one must look at the changes occurring in the region. The prospect of peace in Afghanistan is becoming a reality, owing much to the key role that Pakistan has played. This is not acceptable to certain powers. Consequently, they are out to frustrate the efforts. The news of a new militia being raised in Afghanistan, on the lines of the former Northern Alliance, is worrisome as it can potentially offset the plans for ending the war.

The emergence of a new power bloc stretching from China to Russia, encompassing key countries of the region, and the role that Pakistan is likely to play in strengthening this to become a credible and effective voice of the developing world, is also being looked upon with suspicion, even anger. Pakistan should be wary of these pressures, but should not allow them to derail its emergence as a voice of substance in the region and the world. The recent changes in the Middle East are also indicative of the direction things are likely to take in the foreseeable future.

The writer is a political and security strategist, and heads the Regional Peace Institute – an Islamabad-based think tank. Email: [email protected]. Twitter: @RaoofHasan