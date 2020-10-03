Sindh to set up anti-harassment unit to confront sexual abuse

KARACHI: The Sindh police have announced to set up an anti-harassment unit to address the increasing number of cases of sexual assaults on women and children.

The announcement was made Saturday during a meeting presided over by provincial Home Secretary Dr Usman Chachar.

During the meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Maqsood Memon announced the setting up of the unit at the police facilitation centre at Korangi Road to help check cases of sexual abuse and torture on women and children in the province.

The centre will significantly help improve access of victims of such offences to justice and reduce legal exclusion.

The meeting further decided to launch a social media campaign to address the problem of sexual abuse. Hyderabad Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Jameel said the proposed campaign will help control the incidents of sexual abuse in addition to fostering harmony between the police and the public.