Shrinking space for dissent

While the people suffer

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a recent television interview with a local channel, summed up his world view about the historically troubled civ-mil relations of the past. He blamed the previous civilian regimes, specifically the thrice elected Nawaz government for the uneasy civ-mil relations since the inception of the country. Khan, in the same interview, has blamed Sharif for maligning the army at India’s behest. This is not the first time that the thrice ousted prime minister has been declared guilty as charged. Neither will it be the last.

One of the most famous ‘traitors’ was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. In the eyes of his many detractors from the former West Pakistan, he is credited or discredited for the eventual break-up of a united Pakistan through a diplomatic coup of sorts by holding the historical Islamic summit in Lahore in February 1974.

To put it bluntly, manufacturing of ghaddars (traitor) in Pakistan has been a sad and sordid part of our chequered political history ever since the country’s inception. Pakistan’s first military dictator general Ayub Khan, the shameless strongman, had no qualms in declaring Ms Fatima Jinnah a ghaddar in order win a heavily rigged indirect election.

The summit was used as a precursor to recognize Bangladesh, carved out of Pakistan as a result of a protracted civil war for an independent nation. Held in the presence of the Islamic leadership of the time, including King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Libya’s strongman colonel Gaddafi and the Shah of Iran, only to name a few, Bhutto facilitated the creation of Bangladesh.

To put it bluntly, manufacturing of ghaddars (traitor) in Pakistan has been a sad and sordid part of our chequered political history ever since the country’s inception. Pakistan’s first military dictator general Ayub Khan, the shameless strongman, had no qualms in declaring Ms Fatima Jinnah a ghaddar in order to win a heavily rigged indirect election.

More recently Nawaz Sharif was yet again labelled a traitor after being accused of having a soft corner for Indian spy Kalbhushan Yadav and being in cahoots with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote his personal business intrests. Since his ouster however, there has hardly been any talk of the former prime minister’s so-called soft corner for India.

But the hate mongers are back in business. Coming from Shibli Faraz it sounds a bit ironical. Ahmed Faraz’s poetry, essentially anti-establishment, is full of speaking against such narratives in the garb of pseudo patriotism.

While battle lines are being drawn for a showdown between the government and the opposition, for the first time, since it came to power, the PTI government is showing signs of nervousness. Initially, Khan nonchalantly claimed that the people of Pakistan will not be swayed by the jaundiced rhetoric of the opposition, hence let the people decide what Nawaz Sharif has on offer.

Vetoing his media advisors, he allowed the PML-N supremo’s first few speeches to be broadcast live with certain sections censored. But those ruling the roost, after three hard-hitting and acerbic speeches, could not take it anymore. So, the government reversed course and directed PEMRA to place a blanket ban on all TV channels from covering Nawaz Sharif’s future speeches, thereby demonstrating that there are limits to the government’s tolerance for free speech.

Banning coverage of the opposition’s activities betrays a certain lack of sure footedness on behalf of the government regarding its own narrative. It is clear that the voice of dissent is surely shrinking. The manifestation of this recent phenomenon is visible in many forms. Last year Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s media talk was banned. Similarly, an interview of former President Asif Ali Zardari was taken off-air while being broadcast live on one of the most watched news channel of the country.

While the various corruption cases against opposition leaders get wall to wall coverage, there are certain similar cases that are completely ignored by the media. Only this past Friday, PEMRA was directed by the government to disallow news channels to report on the mortorway rape case on the flimsy basis that “the victim and his family will be disgraced” and that such coverage would hamper the ongoing investigation.

As is the wont in misogynistic societies, the CCPO Lahore, on multiple occasions, has shamelessly blamed the victim for what happened to her, which is disgraceful enough but no action has and will be taken against him. As for the investigation, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of the main accused. The purpose of this latest gag order is therefore simply to hide the government’s incompetence rather than supporting the police in their investigation.

It is increasingly becoming clear as day that gag orders on the media are being used too frequently and with impunity to hide unpalatable facts. Apart from the dismal law and order situation the economy is going south according to the latest figures. With joblessness on the rise and economic activity at an all-time low, September’s inflation figure rising to 9 percent is only going to add to the woes of the common man.

This seems to be an enabling environment for those who want to create chaos. But Khan seems to be oblivious to these ground realities. Wallowing on his ego-driven policies, the prime minister seems to be hellbent on to quash all sort of dissent. Admittedly, the opposition are no saints and most of them, including the Sharifs, looted the country but the question that remains obstinately unanswered is why the people of Pakistan, despite being promised the world, are worse off than they were two years ago.