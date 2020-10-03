PML-N leader, son detained allegedly for beating cop secure bail

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Saturday granted bail to PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi and his sons in a case related to a scuffle between his family and police officials.

The bail has been granted by the Judicial Magistrate (East) against surety bonds of Rs20,000 apiece.

Earlier on Friday night, police officials and Hashmi’s family had gotten into a fight in the city’s Malir Town area, with his son accusing police officials of attacking him and his mother.

Following the incident, the police had detained Hashmi and one of his sons, Naseer Hashmi.

An FIR was registered against the former Senator and his sons at the Saudabad Police Station on behalf of Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb for “abusing, scuffling with and beating cops”.