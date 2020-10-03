PCB broadcasting deal

According to Chief Executive of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan,the new domestic cricket model and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent deal with PTV of worth 200 million dollars in the upcoming three years of broadcasting would promote a lot of domestic players.Zimbabwe is about to tour Pakistan in September of the ongoing year and some of the top teams like New Zealand and South Africa , including some other are going to be hosted in coming two years.The money would surely be helpful to promote regional players to come up and show their talent to the world.Moreover,the fans would be too excited to watch matches in their home country like they watched PSL.I hope the amount would be spent in right ways to promote the youths in higher level and cricket would be revived in Pakistan alike previously.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat